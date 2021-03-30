Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- The global A2P SMS market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 101 Bn by 2030. The A2P SMS market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2030. Increase in mobile subscriber base and growth in mobile marketing activities by marketers and application developers are positively impacting the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global A2P SMS market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, during the forecast period.



Leveraging Messaging Exchange Providers to Connect Enterprises and OTTs Application Providers with Customers: Opportunity



An e-Commerce enterprise may need to reach each operator individually to sign an agreement or work with numerous aggregators to roll out a service. Operators usually change their business models to drive competency. Some message exchange providers have inbuilt high-quality (SS7) direct interconnections, and are highly experienced in managing SMS traffic and block spammers from reaching mobile subscribers. Operators using solutions from messaging exchange providers have a competitive edge over others.



Messaging exchange providers offer a single source for global mobile messaging with guaranteed excellence of service along with one-stop billing and support. This allows application providers and OTTs to concentrate on their core businesses. SMS traffic can be efficiently monitored and filtered to meet specific requirements of operators with the help of mobile messaging exchange providers. This would limit spam messages and enable operators to focus on catering to genuine enterprises, OTTs, and application providers.



A2P SMS: Market Segmentation



The global A2P SMS market has been segmented based on application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of application, the A2P SMS market has been segmented into pushed content services, customer relationship management services, promotional campaigns, interactive services, and inquiry related services. Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into retail, BFSI, travel and transport, healthcare and hospitality, entertainment, and others.



A2P SMS Market: Regional Outlook



In terms of region, the global A2P SMS market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific dominates the global A2P SMS market and accounted for 40.7% share by the end of 2019. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Additionally, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period.



The A2P SMS market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, due to partnership of messaging specialists directly with operators in the region. The A2P SMS market in Europe and South America is expected to expand moderately during the forecast period.



The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global A2P SMS market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which offer considerable opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the A2P SMS market.