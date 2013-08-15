A8muf Ready to Disrupt the Ad Exchange Status-Quo with A8muf Admarket

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- A8muf, a UK technology business, today announced the launch of its all-inclusive advertising marketplace, A8muf Admarket, benefiting both advertisers and publishers.



A8muf Admarket advertising platform connects online advertisers and publishers. Advertisers benefit from having the power to target consumers with a wide range of web and mobile ad formats, with detailed reporting tools, to ensure they know where their ads are shown and how much each segment costs, enabling them to maximize profits.



“Think of us as a member of your team, focused on the development of long term profitable relationships”, quoted Muf Akay, founder of A8muf. “A8muf Admarket acts as a positive link, with unrivalled support, between publishers who want to sell ad space on their websites and advertisers who are seeking to purchase ad space on relevant, complimentary websites."



A8muf Admarket empowers publishers with a comprehensive set of ad types and sizes:



Text ads, Photo-Text ads, Banner ads (web & mobile sizes), Video ads, Popup ads, Popunder ads, Peel Away ads (right or left corner), Full Page ads, Inline ads (with or without image), InVideo ads.



Publishers have complete control to sell ads on a daily, weekly, monthly basis or to sell ads by CPC or CPM and benefit from high payout rates from 80%.



A8muf Admarket's Referral program enables affiliates to refer publishers and advertisers and earn commission on their activity.



About A8muf Admarket

A8muf Admarket is a self-serve online advertising marketplace that connects online advertisers and publishers. The marketplace acts as a transparent, trackable, real-time exchange incorporating easy to use but powerful tools between advertisers and publishers of websites around the world.



For more information, or to get started with A8muf Admarket visit www.a8muf.com/admarket/



About A8muf

A8muf is a UK technology business founded by entrepreneur Muf Akay. Since its inception, A8muf's focus has been on providing the best services and user experience possible to their customers, clients and business partners. A8muf continues to grow organically providing innovative but simple to use online tools and solutions for business.



Corporate contact:

A8muf

49 High Street Barnet,

London EN5 5UW

Email: press@a8muf.com

Tel: +44 20 3286 1007