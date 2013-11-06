A8muf Tackles the Problem of Internet Porn with a Safe Search Always UK Search Engine

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- UK search technology startup A8muf launches A8muf UK Search, a UK relevant crawler based internet search engine which operates a responsible "Safe Search Always" policy which includes not indexing adult/pornographic websites.



“We are all aware of the disturbing increase in the proliferation and accessibility of child abuse images on the internet and how easy it is for children to access pornography on the internet via search engines, and despite many search engines adding safe search filter options for users and UK Government plans on filtering internet traffic, pornography can still be accessed” said computer scientist and entrepreneur Muf Akay, the founder of A8muf. “At A8muf we felt the only way to provide a truly safe search experience was to not index pornography or other illegal content websites, so unlike the big search engines such as Google, A8muf UK Search does not carrying out an aggressive blanket crawl of the web but rather takes a measured approach indexing general websites deemed safe, family friendly and those submitted to be indexed which meet A8muf UK Search guidelines for inclusion".



Another key point to note is the fact A8muf UK Search does not display any advertisements within search results, revenue is earned by way of commission from product sales from the powerful shopping search engine A8muf Product Search which can instantly find and compare millions of products and services from over 600 UK retailers and merchants of all sizes, from household brands, such as Sainsburys, PC World, Comet, John Lewis, Amazon and Laura Ashley to smaller local specialist retailers.



Additional revenue is expected to be earned from the A8muf Admarket, a new self-serve online advertising marketplace that connects online advertisers and publishers.



About A8muf UK Search

A8muf UK Search, developed and hosted in the UK, provides Internet search services to the general public through its crawler based search engine, with a strong focus on UK websites which in turn delivers clear benefits to UK internet users, educational institutions and businesses. A8muf UK Search does not index adult/pornographic websites



About A8muf

A8muf is a UK technology startup founded by Muf Akay. Since its inception, A8muf's focus has been on providing the best services and user experience possible to their customers, clients and business partners. A8muf continues to grow organically providing innovative but simple to use online tools and solutions for business.



Corporate contact:

A8muf

49 High Street Barnet,

London EN5 5UW

Email: press@a8muf.com

Tel: 44 795 1746 232