A8muf Targets SMB Customers with Low Cost, High Quality Scalable Cloud Hosting

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- UK technology business A8muf introduces low cost, scalable, flexible and ultra-reliable cloud hosting for small and midsize business (SMB) customers who need affordable but high availability hosting.



“We know that our customers are our best asset and are pleased to offer them an option of low Cost, high quality cloud hosting services”, said Muf Akay, CEO of A8muf. “They can rest assured that uptime of their website is our top priority, we take care of the website hosting so our customers can focus on their business".



A8muf cloud hosting is Intuitive, organised and novice friendly, offering a comprehensive way to manage multiple sites across Linux and Windows platforms, all from a single interface. The custom control panel is as easy to use as mainstream alternatives such as Plesk or cPanel.



Benefits of the A8muf cloud:



- Very reliable and can survive server failures.

- Scalable meaning you can use as much (or as little) resource as you need.

- Services (Files, Emails, DBs) are all hosted by different servers for efficiency.

- Effective load balancing means traffic spikes are easily coped with.

- Access to our own intuitive control panel. Frequent data backups. Support for both Windows and Linux.

- Ability to upgrade and buy addons, such as additional disk space.

- Free Website Migration



A8muf cloud hosting complements other products and services offered by the business, in particular an online website directory and free website and domain marketplace.



About A8muf

A8muf is a self-funded UK tech startup founded by Muf Akay. Since its inception, A8muf's focus has been on providing the best services and user experience possible to their customers, clients and business partners. A8muf continues to grow organically providing innovative but simple to use online tools and solutions for business.



Corporate contact:

A8muf

49 High Street Barnet,

London EN5 5UW

Email: press@a8muf.com

Tel: 44 795 1746 232