AA in FITNESS TRAINING from WEXFORD

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Fitness Coaches, Personal Trainers, Fitness Managers, Lifestyle Consultants and many more who are related to Fitness can enroll for the Associate Degree in Fitness Training now offered by Wexford University online. This online personal degree program will help the students understand the basic fundamentals of human body and how it reacts to exercises. They would also understand the basic nutrition needs that the body would need in order to be healthy. As a part of the program the students will also be exposed to those psycho-socio factors that actually affect an individual’s capability to achieve his or her health goals.



The Associate of Arts Degree in Fitness Training would help students pursue higher degrees such as BS Programs in Fitness, Human Performance and Health. These students can later opt for careers as Clinical Exercise Physiologist, Physical Therapists, Exercise Scientists, and Sport Psychologist and so on. The university offers great online learning tools for their students to take advantage of the program completely. “We pride ourselves on the practical, integrative and scholarly understanding of fitness, nutrition and sport psychology” adds Jack H Bauerle, the Chancellor of Wexford University. These programs definitely help the students set themselves apart from all their peers in the industry.



