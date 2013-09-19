AA Vehicle Registration Services Announces They Can Eliminate California DMV's Long Lines

Sun City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- AA Vehicle Registration Services, a DMV alternative, has just formally announced that it is now open for business. The new service, which is a division of SGB Insurance Services, Inc., is centrally located between Temecula CA, Murrieta CA and Lake Elsinore CA in Wildomar CA.



As anybody who has been to the California DMV knows quite well, it can be an extremely time consuming, stressful and frustrating experience. Add to that the understaffed and overcrowded DMV, and people have the makings of a long and frustrating waste of a day.



Thanks to the new AA Vehicle Registration Services, those long lines and long waits no longer have to be the case for clients of SGB Insurance Services or any vehicle owner in the communities they serve.



AA Vehicle Registration Services is licensed and certified under the California DMV Business Partners Automation program (BPA). California Vehicle Code (CVC) Section 1685 authorized the DMV to enter into contracts with qualified private industry partners for the purpose of processing vehicle registration and titling transactions.



When asked why SGB Insurance Services opened the new business division, owner and CEO Scott Becker replied, “We had so many insurance clients purchasing new and used vehicles, that it only seemed logical to provide the registration service. Now our insurance clients can avoid the DMV altogether. They can now become insured and registered all in one stop. Because AA Registration Services is a BPA Partner with the Department of Motor Vehicles, license plates and tags can be issued immediately at our office. The service became so popular with our existing clients, we decided to offer it to the community in general. It really is a very convenient service for those who value their time and sanity”.



When the DMV made the BPA program available, Mr. Becker said he created the "AA Vehicle Registration Services" company, and went through the stringent process to become licensed and certified under the DMV’s BPA program.



AA Vehicle Registration Services can handle a wide variety of DMV-related services, including: new vehicle titles; new or replacement license plates; personalized plates; registration tags; renewals; duplicate registrations; duplicate year stickers; transfer California titles; and duplicate car titles, with no transfers and more.



“Making these services available to our local communities saves them travel time, fuel, fighting for a parking space, and waiting in long and frustrating lines. That is what the BPA program is designed to do, as well as alleviate the overload in the State DMV offices.” Becker stated.



Through the launch of the new AA Vehicle Registration Services, Becker said he is helping his community, his clients, and his business. He has also started to offer California Vehicle Registration Discount Coupons to vehicle owners.



“Our processing fees are very reasonable. In fact we are currently running special offers whereby a customer can get 50 percent off our Vehicle Registration fees or completely eliminate processing fees altogether.”



About AA Vehicle Registration Services

AA Vehicle Registration Services is a new division of SGB Insurance Services, Inc. a southern California Inland Empire insurance brokerage firm specializing in sourcing high-quality and affordable insurance products through over 100 insurance providers to the residents of Wildomar, and surrounding communities. CEO and Founder Scott Becker has placed AA Vehicle Registration Services under SGB to facilitate California Vehicle Registration Services in the SGB office for vehicle owners in our local communities and existing insurance clients. For more information, please visit http://www.motorvehicleregistrationmurrieta.com/