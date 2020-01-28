AAA Cooling Specialists Honored by Angie's List as a Super Service Award Winner

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- For providing an exceptional level service in 2019, AAA Cooling Specialists, a leading heating and air conditioning service company in Scottsdale, AZ, was recognized by popular online review platform Angie's List as a Super Service Award winner.



AAA Cooling Specialists is no stranger to this prestigious honor, having also received the award in 2016 and 2017.



The Angie's List Super Service Award award goes to companies that maintain the highest service ratings and reviews on Angie's List throughout a given year. In order to be eligible for a Super Service Award, a company must receive an "A" rating in several grading categories, such as the professionalism and punctuality of their employees and the price of their services. Eligible companies must also pass a background check, submit an up-to-date trade license attestation, and remain in good standing with Angie's List.



AAA Cooling Specialists checks all those boxes, setting itself apart in a competitive industry by going above and beyond customers' expectations every day. Positive online reviews are a reflection of the company's personal approach to HVAC service; from the front office to the technicians in the field, the company strives to treat customers like members of the family.



By making a positive impact on its community for more than 40 years, AAA Cooling Specialists has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. As a multi-year Super Service Award winner, AAA Cooling Specialists continues to build a stellar reputation as an outstanding service provider able to tackle any heating, cooling, energy savings, or air quality challenge facing homeowners throughout the region.



For more information or to schedule an appointment with Scottsdale's leading AC company, please contact AAA Cooling Specialists today.



About AAA Cooling Specialists

Serving Scottsdale, AZ, and the surrounding communities since 1979, AAA Cooling Specialists has grown into the premier home comfort service provider in the Phoenix area by satisfying one customer at a time. Homeowners turn to AAA Cooling Specialists for all their heating and cooling installation, repair, and maintenance needs, and the company provides exceptional service by trained, certified, and background-checked technicians, all at an affordable price. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and multiple Angie's List Super Service Awards under their belt, AAA Cooling Specialists have proven themselves an industry leader over four decades in the business. For more information, visit https://aaacoolingaz.com/.