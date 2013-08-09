AAA Distributor Now Offering Ready-to-Ship Kitchen Faucets for Fall Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Many homeowners will be looking to make those long-awaited upgrades to their homes this fall. When they need reliable, high-quality kitchen products to choose from, they can turn to AAA Distributor. The company is pleased to announce they are now offering ready-to-ship kitchen faucets to help upgrade their kitchen for the fall season. They will be delivered just in time to begin the new kitchen project after being busy all summer. After selecting the right discount kitchen cabinets in PA, the next step is to choose the right kitchen faucet. As one of the main focal points of the kitchen, it is good to know which style faucet to choose that will make the new kitchen stylish and up to date.



One of the things homeowners consider when choosing between kitchen faucets is how many handles they prefer. AAA Distributor offers the LCLK1C model kitchen faucet for $26.99. This faucet offers two acrylic handles, one for hot water and one for cold water. With two handles, homeowners can mix the water until they have the right temperature. On the other hand, homeowners may like having one handle to control the temperature. If that is the case, then they can purchase the LCLK2C kitchen faucet for $30.99. This model allows the homeowner to adjust the temperature with one single motion of the handle.



AAA Distributor offers multiple styles of kitchen faucets in Philadelphia. Customers will not be limited to one or two designs, as they will be able to choose the exact faucet that will match their kitchen style. Offering superior products, AAA Distributor has the bathroom and kitchen products homeowners need to live a comfortable lifestyle. Each faucet will ship on time and is easy to install for people who love DIY projects. Once customers install their new kitchen faucet, they can feel free to leave a review on the company website, explaining what a good decision it was to choose AAA Distributor for all their kitchen design needs for cabinets and faucets.



About AAA Distributor

Since 1990, AAA Distributor has been delivering products for clients all over the United States. Their extensive line of products mainly target commercials and residential kitchens and bathrooms. Customers choose AAA Distributor because the company is one of the largest suppliers of cabinetry, sinks, faucets, granite tops, floors, tile, toilets and any other household accessories that complement their products. The company carries a lifelong dedication and passion for high quality and affordable kitchen and bathroom products. Each product they sell is presented only in the best design solutions. The company was recently recognized by the National Kitchen and Bath Association for being the best in the industry.



For more information on the company and the products it sells, please visit http://www.aaadistributor.com/.