AAA Distributors Inc. Announces Sale on Richmond Kitchen Cabinetry

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Spring is a special season where many homeowners around the world take time to make any improvements, upgrades and perform remodeling projects for their home. One of the biggest home projects is replacing old cabinets with new, more stylish designs. Because of this, AAA Distributors Inc. announces a sale on all Richmond Kitchen Cabinetry. The Richmond line offers a stylish design, featuring a timeless, natural maple color. Adding a warm and inviting touch to kitchens around the country, the Richmond kitchen cabinetry line comes complete with raised panel doors and concealed Euro-style hinges. The sale on Richmond kitchen cabinetry is a limited-time offer, so visit the website soon for more details. Save money this summer, by purchasing the new Richmond kitchen cabinetry line. Please call 215-745-7900 to speak with a customer service representative.



By choosing AAA Distributors Inc. for a kitchen remodeling project, customers will get everything they need on time to finish their project. The company employs a dedicated staff of designers and service-oriented team to make sure the customer gets the right products to finish the kitchen of their dreams. Remodeling a kitchen can be worrisome for homeowners, so the last thing they need is to worry about their new cabinets coming on time. Homeowners will not have to worry because the kitchen designers at AAA Distributors Inc. will calculate the placement of kitchen cabinets for free.



Customer satisfaction is one of the main goals of AAA Distributors Inc. The customer service representatives are ready to answer any questions or concerns a customer may have with their cabinet purchase. The customer-oriented team will work with customers to create the best fitting kitchen design. The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in a house and the products at AAA Distributors Inc. will make it complete.



About AAA Distributors Inc

Since 1990, AAA Distributors Inc. has been delivering products for clients all over the United States. Their extensive line of products mainly target commercials and residential kitchens and bathrooms. Customers choose AAA Distributors Inc. because the company is one of the largest suppliers of cabinetry, sinks, faucets, granite tops, floors, tile, toilets and any other household accessories that complement their products. The company carries a lifelong dedication and passion for high quality and affordable kitchen and bathroom products. Each product they sell is presented only in the best design solutions. The company was recently recognized by the National Kitchen and Bath Association for being the best in the industry.



For more information on the company and the products it sells, please visit http://www.aaadistributor.com/.