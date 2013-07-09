AAA Distributors Inc. Now Offering Summer Specials on Commercial Hand Dryer

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- This summer, many venues across the country will be hosting sporting events, concerts, and other various shows that will be sure the draw thousands of people looking to have a good time. Sooner or later, people will be making their trip to the bathroom. The fun can quickly turn sour when they realize that the hand dryer is broken. Thousands of people will then be using paper towels, creating a huge mess. All of this could have been avoided if the venue owner purchased commercial hand dryers from AAA Distributors Inc. Before things go wrong in a hurry, companies can turn to AAA Distributors Inc. for their summer specials on commercial hand dryers.



For the low price of $299.00, customers can own a reliable commercial hand dryer in PA. The E901 high-speed hand dryer available from AAA Distributors Inc. can dry a person’s hand as quickly as 30 seconds. Having a high level of hygiene is crucial in any situation, whether people are meeting up at a restaurant for dinner, or attending a crowded ballgame. Knowing that the venue has a E901 hand dryer will make people feel more at ease, knowing that their hands will be clean and dry after going to the bathroom.



Nobody likes the noisy hand dryers that take five minutes to dry a person’s hand. Compared to other noisy hand dryers, the E901 operates at a low noise level and uses less energy to dry hands. As a less expensive alternative to paper towels, the E-901 will save businesses money on energy spending and operating expenses. If businesses want to cut down on the line of people in the bathroom, waiting to use the hand dryer, they can purchase the E901 today from AAA Distributors Inc.



About AAA Distributors Inc.

Since 1990, AAA Distributors Inc. has been delivering products for clients all over the United States. Their extensive line of products mainly target commercials and residential kitchens and bathrooms. Customers choose AAA Distributors Inc. because the company is one of the largest suppliers of cabinetry, sinks, faucets, granite tops, floors, tile, toilets and any other household accessories that complement their products. The company carries a lifelong dedication and passion for high quality and affordable kitchen and bathroom products. Each product they sell is presented only in the best design solutions. The company was recently recognized by the National Kitchen and Bath Association for being the best in the industry.



For more information on the company and the products it sells, please visit http://www.aaadistributor.com/.