AAA Flag & Banner Announces Launch of Innovative, 3D Graphic Display Systems

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- AAA Flag & Banner, the nation’s premier signage and displaycompany, has a longstanding reputation as being a leader in their industry. Their newest product release, 3D Graphic Display Systems, validates this reputation. Offering a unique integration of innovative space frame architecture, light projections and high-resolution graphics, this structure can transform into any shape or size. From large iconic structures, such as the “Gateway” for Coachella 2012 and the “Hallo” for EDC Las Vegas 2013 to reusable Flow Walls, AAA Flag & Banner can transform brand concepts and creative visions into interactive 3D experiences.



AAA Flag & Banner created state-of-the-art Flow Walls for one the most technologically advanced sporting events in the world, the 2013 America’s Cup. 152-years of the sporting event’s history were chronologically displayed on the structure’s textile cladding. High-resolution graphics that spatialize brands using different treatments were printed on both sides of the curved structure. This inviting visual narrative captured the attention of the attendees in the event’s public village.



Reusability is one of AAA Flag & Banner’s corporate environmental sustainability cornerstones. This effort has been demonstrated in the reuse of the Flow Walls to create exhibition design for the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art’s MOCA event and to provide gala event architecture during the SCI-ARC 40th Anniversary Benefit Dinner & After-Party. Flow Walls have also been used to create stunning and memorable trade show displays going far beyond the traditional booth. These eco-friendly structures are 100% recyclable and produce zero waste. In addition, they are covered in printed textiles with environmentally friendly, dye-sublimation inks that are solvent free.



AAA Flag & Banner’s technology revolutionizes space frames, which are lightweight, rigid assemblies of interlocking struts in geometric patterns. These space frames are commonly used to build large spanning structures, yet AAA Flag & Banner’s technology expands space frame capabilities into more versatile, freeform structures for everyday applications. To achieve this AAA Flag & Banner uses a streamlined, easy-to-use system design and assembly process to create simple, modular, reusable parts.



“With this new display system, you’re really not constrained by anything in the design process—you’re ensured that the entire progression is being optimized for the highest possible level of creative impact, regardless of the form or the scale of the display you’re creating,” said the AAA Flag & Banner spokesperson.



About AAA Flag & Banner

For more than 40 years, Los Angeles-based AAA Flag & Banner has grown from a one-man operation into one of the nation's leading manufacturers of corporate and special event promotional materials, banners, signage, flags, vehicle wraps and more. The family-run company built its reputation on providing exceptional customer service and superior quality to clients of all sizes in cities around the nation. Thanks to eco-friendly printing options, G7 certified color quality and expert installation; AAA makes every project on every budget look its very best. To learn more, please visit www.aaaflag.com.