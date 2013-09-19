AAA Flag & Banner Provides World-Class Graphics at the 2013 Red Bull US Grand Prix for over Two Decades

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca for the 2013 Red Bull US Grand Prix held at the 2.238-mile natural road course in Monterey, California was a huge weekend, July 19-21,2013, for all things motorcycle road racing. The track, also known as the legendary Corkscrew, features a heart-pounding, sudden steep drop, which only the world’s best racers can handle. AAA Flag & Banner, a preeminent provider of signage and printed displays, custom made flags, and more based in Los Angeles, CA, worked closely with track management to capture the exhilaration at every turn with their intensely vivid, world-class graphics.



Beyond the track, AAA Flag & Banner created breath-taking displays for both the Red Bull and Michelin Tire Bridges. These individually hand cut designs exemplified the invigorating energy of the event making a memorable impact.



“This event at the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca is in a league all its own,” said a spokesperson for AAA Flag & Banner. “It’s an event full of exhilaration and heart-pounding action, and we had to create signage and displays that would reflect that intensity and be able to grab the attention of the high-caliber crowd drawn to the event. Not only were we catering to the sensibilities of the event spectators and participants, but also the international press, which has televised this event and published photos of the action and surroundings.”



AAA Flag & Banner is Laguna Seca’s preferred signage vendor, due to their unique ability to take on projects of this magnitude and scope, while adhering to stringent deadlines. AAA Flag and Banner flawlessly produced all press walls, sideline graphics, mesh banners, exhibits, flags, decals and ridges, which included print production, installation, and removal. In addition to the Red Bull US Grand Prix, AAA Flag & Banner has paired with Laguna Seca to produce large-scale events for the likes of Concours d'Elegance, Monterey Historic Race and other world renowned events.



“Not only were we able to provide great graphics for this event, but we were able to do so with an installation period of four days.” said the company spokesperson. “We have a longstanding partnership with Red Bull and we continue to provide printed materials that go above and beyond any similar products, to really capture the essence of Red Bull and its events.”



About AAA Flag & Banner

Over the past 40 years, AAA Flag & Banner has grown from a one-man operation to one of the nation's leading manufacturers of corporate and special event promotional materials, including customized car wraps. They have built their reputation on exceptional customer service and superior quality, making them one of the most trusted flag and banner companies in the industry.



By providing state-of-the-art printing technologies and easy access to their knowledgeable staff, AAA Flag & Banner consistently provides exceptional quality and customer service. They also provide complete shipping and delivery services. If you require installation services, their expert installation team will make certain every custom advertising sign and project, including customized car wraps, will look its best.



For more information on AAA Flag & Banner, visit http://www.aaaflag.com/.