AAA Flag & Banner Receives Superhero Award from Environmental Charter Schools

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Craig Furst, president of AAA Flag & Banner, accepted a Superhero Award from Alison Suffet Diaz, founder and director of Environmental Charter Schools (ECS), during the organization’s Black Tie Benefit at the Annenberg Space for Photography – Skylight Studios on May 10th. Suffet Diaz called AAA a leader in the industry due to their PlanItGreen line of sustainable signage and Green Policy. AAA has donated custom banners and signage to ECS’ two middle and one high school campuses, which are located in the South Los Angeles underserved communities in Gardena, Hawthorne and Inglewood. The national flag and banner manufacturer continues to collaborate with ECS including hiring Environmental Charter High School students as junior consultants to help AAA green their operations and create a culture of sustainability with their team members.



About Environmental Charter Schools (ECS)

Environmental Charter Schools (ECS) is a network of free public schools in underserved communities of South Los Angeles. It prepares students for 4-year colleges through a unique program that focuses on experiential learning and uses the environment as a way to both engage students and prepare them to become leaders in their communities. The neighborhoods served by ECS have crime rates that are twice that of the national average, low levels of educational attainment, and high levels of poverty. Even so, 98% of ECS High School graduates complete the coursework necessary for admission to a four-year college or university compared to about 35% statewide. For more information, visit http://www.ecsonline.org



About AAA Flag & Banner

Over the past 40 years, AAA Flag & Banner has grown from a one-man operation to one of the nation's leading manufacturers of corporate and special event promotional materials, including customized car wraps. They have built their reputation on exceptional customer service and superior quality, making them one of the most trusted flag and banner companies in the industry.



By providing state-of-the-art printing technologies and easy access to their knowledgeable staff, AAA Flag & Banner consistently provides exceptional quality and customer service. They also provide complete shipping and delivery services. If you require installation services, their expert installation team will make certain every custom advertising sign and project, including customized car wraps, will look its best. For more information, please visit http://www.aaaflag.com/.