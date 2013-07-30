AAA Flag & Banner's Planit Green Ushers in a New Era of Environmental Responsibility for the Printing Industry

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- PlanIt Green, a new program from premier banner maker AAA Flag & Banner, sets a higher standard for environmentally friendly printing and manufacturing practices. In the past decade, the printing industry has made the proper disposal of potentially toxic paints and dyes a top priority. PlanIt Green makes going green even easier for clients of all sizes. New water-based inks, U.V. inks and odor-free, biodegradable latex inks can replace solvent-based products while delivering the same brilliant color.



For AAA Flag & Banner, green inks are the first step towards complete environmental responsibility. The company has also embraced a wide variety of eco-friendly printing substrates, many of which meet the OEKO-TEX environmental standards for toxic substances and air quality.



To keep the two-year transition on track, AAA employee volunteers known as “The Green Circle” regularly gather to discuss new ways the company can reduce, reuse, recycle and fully respect the planet and its resources. By sourcing local products and employing green cleaning practices, employee health and morale is boosted and the company’s eco-footprint is minimized.



AAA employees are also encouraged to find new suppliers of eco-friendly printing products. Green ambassadors from the company-supported Environmental Charter High School of Los Angeles (ECHS) contribute additional ideas as part of their annual school curriculum. Notable clients such as Disney, Fox Entertainment, Walmart and Louis Vuitton have been early adopters of AAA’s green printing methodologies.



About AAA Flag & Banner

For more than 40 years, Los Angeles-based AAA Flag & Banner has grown from a one-man operation into one of the nation's leading manufacturers of corporate and special event promotional materials, banners, signage, flags, vehicle wraps, car graphics, and more. The family-run company built its reputation on providing exceptional customer service and superior quality to clients of all sizes in cities around the nation. Thanks to eco-friendly printing options, G7 certified color quality and expert installation; AAA makes every project on every budget look its very best. To learn more, please visit www.aaaflag.com.