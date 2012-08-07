AAA Insurance of Las Vegas Hosts Open House With Great Free Gifts, Discounts and Information

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- AAA Insurance of Las Vegas is happy to announce that they will be hosting an Open House with great free gifts, discounts and information from AAA Insurance. The open house will take place on Friday, August 24, 2012 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at their 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway location. AAA Insurance of Las Vegas offers great rates on auto, home, renters, life and whole life insurance to Las Vegas, NV area residents.



As a longstanding member of the Las Vegas area community, AAA Insurance of Las Vegas is taking time out to thank the community with an open house. Open House visitors will get great tips and discounts from the AAA Insurance Las Vegas experts, their discount partners Auto Glass Authority and Auto Guardian as well as their travel partners from Hertz.



In addition to helpful tips and great discounts, open house visitors can take advantage of free car window rock chip repair, free battery check as well as a free CPR class conducted by NICRP. “We wanted to find a great way to thank our current clients and introduce ourselves to new clients,” said AAA Insurance of Henderson Branch Manager Victoria Peskett. “The Open House is an ideal way to do that while showing the Greater Las Vegas, Nevada community what we are about.”



AAA Las Vegas auto insurance offers superior car insurance as well as complete coverage for other types of vehicles such as motorcycle insurance, RV insurance, ATV insurance and boat or watercraft coverage. In addition to great low rates, members can enjoy great discounts such as loyalty, new car, anti-theft device, defensive driving course and many others.



Homeowners insurance in Las Vegas has never been more affordable or provided better coverage than with AAA Insurance of Las Vegas. AAA Home Insurance pays up to 150- percent of home coverage limits for easier home and life rebuilding after a covered loss.



They also offer condo insurance, townhome insurance and rental property insurance. AAA Insurance of Las Vegas adjusters are trained to carefully review each policy to get members the maximum allowable for each claim.



Life insurance and annuities from AAA Life Insurance of Las Vegas protects families through Term Life, Universal Life and Whole Life insurance policies. Motorists across the country and throughout the Las Vegas area know the benefits of AAA Roadside Assistance with Classic, Plus and Premium memberships offering a wealth of free options. For more information, please visit http://www.goinsurenevada.com/



About AAA Insurance of Las Vegas

AAA Insurance offers great rates on home and auto insurance to Henderson and Las Vegas residents. In addition, their life insurance and annuities protect families through Term Life, Universal Life and Whole Life insurance policies. The Las Vegas AAA Insurance experts are also famous for high quality AAA Maps, money-saving local discounts and the attentive, personal service that the Las Vegas area community deserves.



AAA Insurance

1000 North Green Valley Parkway #620

Henderson, NV 89074

702-727-2800