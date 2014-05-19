AAA Park IT Outdoors Offering a Comprehensive Range of Best Quality Park Benches at the Most Reasonable Prices

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Based in Indianapolis, USA, AAA Park It Outdoors has emerged as the undisputed leader in manufacturing and supplying superior outdoor furniture at the most affordable rates. The leading park furniture dealer possess a variety of quality products in its inventory, which primarily include park benches, picnic tables, trash receptacles, shade canopies, pet products, outdoor ashtrays, park grills, planters, bulletin boards, chairs, fire rings, bench swings, bike racks, and bleachers just to name a few. AAA Park It Outdoors now offers a wide assortment of best quality park benches.



“Being the leader in the park furniture segment, we take the privilege of serving our esteemed clients to the best of our ability. Since our inception, our resolve to offer high quality products has grown rapidly. For us quality is of paramount concern and we believe in going the distance to offer only value for money products. In terms of providing quality products, AAA Park It Outdoors has set the benchmark of excellence for others to follow. Our highly satisfied clientele base stands as the testimony to our claims made in this regard. Moreover, we offer comprehensive solutions to a wide range of organizations and individuals at large”, a senior official at the AAA Park It Outdoors in a recent interview had this to say.



In order to address the quality concerns, the company has a team of quality assessors at its disposal. The quality professionals ensure that all the products listed on the website adhere to the highest standards and norms of the industry. Moreover, the equipment are made of industrial grade material that confers strength and durability to the products. The furniture manufacturer of great eminence offers highly sustainable furniture solutions to its clients on consistent basis, as most of the furniture coming out of their inventory is made of recycled material.



The official further added, “For the convenience of our clients, we offer a wide assortment of best quality park benches. The commercial grade outdoor benches are highly durable and can withstand the rigors of time and serve the cause of the client for a long time to come. They would be a welcome addition to the outdoors as they enhance the grace of the outdoor sitting area.”



People interested in buying best quality park benches can visit the company’s website for the widest range of options.



About AAA Park IT Outdoors

Indianapolis, USA, based AAA Park It Outdoors has established itself as an ideal destination for people to buy quality outdoor furniture at the most reasonable rates. Quality is the hallmark of the products listed on the official website on the company. The furniture manufacturer and supplier of great repute is high on offering sustainable solutions to its clients and that too at the most reasonable rate. Interested people can avail a huge selection of reasonably priced and high quality outdoor park grills from AAA Park IT Outdoors.



Contact Details

10725 Hidden Oak Way

Indianapolis, In 46236

Phone: 1-877-826-3777

Website: http://www.aaaparkitoutdoors.com/