AAA Public Adjusters Announces Free Property Inspections for Property Owners This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- With devastating weather from this past winter leaving homeowners in disarray, there is one company to turn to for insurance claim assistance. The initial conversations with insurance companies can leave many feeling like there is no place to turn. Whether an insured needs assistance with filing a new claim, needs assistance dealing with being underpaid, or denied a claim, a NJ or Philadelphia public adjuster is here to help. AAA Public Adjusters is pleased to announce they are now offering free property inspections for property owners.



Today, more people are turning to online services because they are more convenient and can receive the assistance they need quicker than ever before. AAA Public Adjusters, committed to providing individuals with efficient service, is now offering an online service where people can fill out the inspection form via the company’s website. After filling out the form, a Philadelphia, or NJ public adjuster representing AAA Public Adjusters will contact the person immediately.



The free consultation, known as “Before You File Insurance Claim,” is a complimentary serviced for potential clients who may be interested in filing an insurance claim. No contract relationship is formed by submitting the online insurance claim form. When it does come time for a contract between the two parties, AAA Public Adjusters will visit your home or business to discuss all of the details of the contract



Along with offering the online service, company representatives can also be reached via telephone at 1-800-410-5054 for insurance claim assistance. The phone line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. More information on filing for an insurance claim, and related questions can be found on the AAA Public Adjusters website. Before the property damage becomes worse, have the professionals at AAA Public Adjusters inspect it properly.



About AAA Public Adjusters

AAA Public Adjusters LLC is a property loss consulting firm. Along with being headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, the company operates additional offices throughout other areas of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. The company has been assisting clients with recovering benefits from their insurance claims for over 25 years.



For more information, please visit http://www.aaapublicadjusters.com/.