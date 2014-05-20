AAA Public Adjusters LLC Announces Assistance for Policyholders Whose Insurance Claims Have Been Rejected

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- AAA Public Adjusters LLC is pleased to announce assistance for policyholders whose insurance claims have been rejected. When insurance companies reject or deny an insurance claim, policyholders must understand that this is not the end of the road. In the state of Pennsylvania, if a denial was made less than a year ago, a Pennsylvania public adjuster can evaluate the loss. AAA Public Adjusters, LLC will evaluate the loss for free, and determined with the denial or rejection was a fair decision made by the court.



Many times in the past, AAA Public Adjusters, LLC found that a rejection issued by an insurance company was given in error, which is a main reason why the firm offers its services. The team of adjusters assists policyholders with securing their entitled benefits.



The firm has been successful in finding coverage for the numerous insurance claim denials they’ve reviewed in the past. The team of adjusters will also advise their clients on what to do when the insurance company applied the terms of the policy accurately. Policyholders should consider having AAA Public Adjusters, LLC by their side to ensure a proper evaluation. Often times, insurance companies hire their own adjusters, only having their own financial interests in mind.



The licensed and highly-trained public adjusters of AAA Public Adjusters, LLC will navigate policyholders through the time-consuming insurance claim preparing and filing process. Policyholders who hire the team of public adjusters will ensure their maximum settlement on insurance claims will be obtained. Policyholders can speak with a public adjuster by phone by calling 1-800-410-5054. The firm offers assistance, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To receive free tips, individuals can fill out the online contact form available on the firm’s website.



About AAA Public Adjusters

AAA Public Adjusters LLC is a property loss consulting firm. Along with being headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, the company operates additional offices throughout other areas of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. The company has been assisting clients with recovering benefits from their insurance claims for over 25 years.



For more information, please visit http://www.aaapublicadjusters.com/.