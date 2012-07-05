AAA School of Dental Assisting Announces August Start of Fall Classes

Sanford, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- AAA School of Dental Assisting (AAAsoda) recently announced that fall classes will be starting August 1, 2012 and they are urging interested students to register early. Based in Sanford, Florida, AAA School of Dental Assisting features a hands-on dental assistant training program designed to allow students to work in the classroom as well as in a dental office.



With the demand for dental assistants continuing to grow well into the decade, AAAsoda has positioned itself to be at the forefront of helping students enter the field with the proper training. The Dental Assistant School recently announced that their fall schedule of classes will begin on August 1, 2012 in their Sanford, Florida facility. ”With job placement after the program above 80 percent, maximum enrollment is reached very fast, so we try to encourage new students to sign up as early as possible,” said an AAAsoda spokesperson.



Each course in the Dental Assistant Curriculum is divided into highly-focused four- to five-hour blocks. Students move from learning about the role of dental assistants and tooth anatomy to more complex classes dealing with diagnosis, treatment planning and the various dental procedures, tools and equipment. Students work in the classroom as well as in dental offices for real-world hands-on education and experience. Curriculum improvements are common, such as the recent addition of a new class covering administration and monitoring of Nitrous Oxide.



The hands-on curriculum of the Dental Assistant School is taught at their dedicated Sanford, Florida facility by instructors and dentists with more than 20 years in the field. The highly experienced staff is dedicated to producing the top dental assistants in Central Florida by ensuring that each student is ready to enter the field upon graduation. “Our graduates have a great many options when it comes to Dental Assistant Job Placement ranging from private practices, clinics, federal/state/local government agencies and beyond,” said the spokesperson.



Prospective students only need a high school diploma or GED to enroll. The school accepts a variety of Dental Assistant School Financial Aid and the school’s administration is available to consult on the procedures for finding the right financial aid, determining eligibility and applying. The easy enrollment procedure for the curriculum starts with merely printing their online enrollment form, filling it out, scanning the completed form and emailing it to the school. For more information, please visit http://aaasoda.com



About AAA School of Dental Assisting

Based in Sanford, Florida, AAA School of Dental Assisting features a hands-on dental assistant training program designed to allow students to work in the classroom as well as in a dental office. The AAAsoda staff of instructors and dentists has more than 20 years of professional dental experience, allowing them to provide students with an advanced learning environment. Classes are divided into four to five-hour blocks covering every aspect of dentistry to prepare students to enter the field upon graduation.