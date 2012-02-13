‘AAACreditGuide.com’ Helps People Get Their Credit Scores and Their Lives Back on Track

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- In his opening statement before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Senator Paul S. Sarbanes (of Sarbanes-Oxley fame) cited a study by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group showing that the majority of credit reports contain at least one error (70%); in many cases these mistakes were serious enough to deny the consumer access to credit (25%). That was 2003. Unfortunately not much progress has been made in the almost decade since. Errors continue to plague the credit system and cause credit scores to drop drastically, which in turn often leads to serious problems for those with the incorrectly low numbers.



A website has been creating a lot of buzz lately for its ability to take on a problem that no one else seems to be seriously addressing. AAACreditGuide.com provides consumers with top-notch information and advice about dealing with credit cards, credit reports, and everything else related to credit. The website includes a variety of helpful articles as well as online tools that can help boost credit ratings and help people get their financial lives back on track.



One of the most frequented sections of the website is devoted to a variety of credit repair letters, all of which can help people boost their credit rating by removing negative items for their credit report. Credit reporting agencies don’t have a staff of customer service representatives waiting to help people; unless you are a big corporation with access to their online eOSCAR automated system, all communication with these companies must be done in writing, and it is important that the letters all have the proper tone and are in the proper style.



By sending letters directly to credit reporting agencies, a consumer can force a lender to prove that the consumer does owe them money and that they are justified in leaving any negative items on the credit report. This then places the burden of proof on the lenders.



“If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the credit repair process, you’ve come to the right place,” states the site. With thousands of visitors every day, the secret seems to be getting out.



“We’ve drafted several credit repair letters you can use as samples to help take the guesswork out of the procedure. Please understand these are only samples and are not to be used word for word.”



Several types of sample letters are available on the website, including credit dispute letters—which use the FRCA to require credit bureaus to verify that the information is correct—cease and desist letters, and debt validation letters—which are sent to collection agencies asking them for proof that they now own the debt, among other things.



Templates for goodwill letters are also available on the website; these are extremely courteous letters sent to debtors asking them to please remove any negative marks like late payments or other issues from the consumer’s credit report. By using this type of letter, thousands of people have been able to raise their credit score.



About AAACreditGuide.com

AAACreditGuide.com is a consumer advocacy website that specializes in providing free information about consumer credit, debt relief and bankruptcy solutions. AAACreditGuide.com supports a growing credit forum community and provides answers to tough consumer credit questions. For more information, please visit http://aaacreditguide.com/credit-repair-letters