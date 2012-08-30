AACarTransport.com Gains Plaudits for Its Flat-Rate Auto Shipping Services

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- Most people invest a considerable amount of time and effort into their vehicles. When a vehicle is being transported across the country, it’s important to choose a shipping company that handles the vehicle safely and carefully.



AA Car Transport has been getting a lot of attention lately thanks to their vehicle shipping services. According to their customers they provide a fast, efficient, and safe vehicle transportation service. Customers can have their car, truck, or SUV shipped from one state to another at an affordable price.



The AACarTransport.com website provides consumers with an instant estimate form. Visitors simply choose the state where the vehicle is being picked up, and then select the vehicle delivery location. The website will deliver a free quote instantly.



The free quote is generated by a network of car transport drivers that compete for the vehicle owner’s order. AACarTransport.com will choose the best quote available, that is from a reputable transporter and then pass that information onto the vehicle owner. AA Car Transport promises to only connect users with dependable auto shippers, and users are not charged until both driver and customer approve dates and price.



A spokesperson explained their services:



“We make transporting a vehicle as quick and painless as possible for our customers. We do this by using our network of reliable transporters to find the best price possible. We then simplify the process by quoting a flat fee with no hidden costs, even tolls are included. Unlike other providers we only charge a small booking fee once the client has decided to go ahead, the remainder of the fee is due on delivery. We also understand how precious vehicles are so In order to fully protect our customers we are fully licensed, insured, bonded and our network of drivers are fully insured as well. Our customers give us such great reviews because the process is focused on providing affordable, uncomplicated and efficient vehicle transportation.”



AA Car Transport’s shipping services are not limited to consumer vehicles. The company can also ship heavy equipment, including buses, construction vehicles, larger trucks, and more. Customers can also transport ATVs, buggies, motorcycles, boats, and many other types of vehicles.



Whether shipping a truck, a minivan, or an SUV, AACarTransport.com believe they offer safe vehicle transportation services at competitive prices. With free quotes and safe delivery to and from any state, AACarTransport.com wants to make vehicle transportation as accessible as possible for vehicle owners across the United States.



About AACarTransport.com

AACarTransport.com offers free quotes on vehicle transportation services across the United States. The website connects vehicle owners with safe, competitively priced transportation services in their area. For more information, please visit: http://aacartransport.com