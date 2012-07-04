Aachen Resonance - Product Pipeline Analysis

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- Aachen Resonance GmbH (Aachen Resonance) is a medical device company, based in Germany. The company develops and manufactures stents and PTCA catheters. Its products include flex force coronary stent, ARTAX stent, vita stent, elutax and VIAR. The company maintains strong relationship with Universities, Medical Centers of clinical and scientific relevance and Technical Research Centers for its research and development activities. The company holds several international patents which are focused in intravascular stenting, balloon production and coating technologies. Aachen Resonance distributes its products in Asia, Europe and African continents. It operates through its manufacturing facilities in Vilnius, India and Lithuania. Aachen Resonance is headquartered in Aachen, Germany.



This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Aachen Resonance portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



Scope



- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

- Detailed coverage on all the Aachen Resonance pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

- Data on relevant Aachen Resonance clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.

- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors’ pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.

- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? – identify, understand and capitalize.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/84711/aachen-resonance-gmbh-product-pipeline-analysis.html