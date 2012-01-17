‘AACSB Accredited Online MBA Guides’ Offers Help to Those Who are Ready to Reach Their Career Goals

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2012 -- With the economy continuing to struggle, many people who have had their hours cut or have lost their jobs completely are thinking about making a job change. For the majority, this will involve going back to school to further their education and earn a degree that will help them succeed in their new career.



One popular degree is the Masters of Business Administration, or MBA. Graduates who have this degree typically qualify for a wide variety of interesting and typically well-paying jobs, including international management, finance, healthcare management, and many more.



But for those who are still working at least part-time, the thought of fitting school into an already-packed schedule can only add to the stress. Also, knowing which MBA programs are best can be difficult to determine.



A website has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its in-depth and helpful information about accredited online MBA programs.



AACSB Accredited Online MBA Guides provides both prospective students as well as business professionals with information and news about AACSB online MBA programs.



“A Masters in Business Administration is an advanced degree that many individuals in business use to help advance their degrees,” an article on the website noted, adding that AACSB accredited online MBA programs are available, as well as at traditional brick and mortar colleges.



For students who are unfamiliar with the term, AACSB refers to the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. This association has created a list of standards for business schools in order to improve business education. The AACSB offers two types of graduate business school accreditation—those for business programs and those for accounting programs.



As an article on the website noted, online MBA programs exist for all skill and education levels. For example, an online Executive MBA program was designed specifically for those who have a lot of business experience, while others were created for students with very little business knowledge.



“The best programs are those that are accredited as they must adhere to specific standards that are a measure of quality for each program,” the article said.



The AACSB online MBA programs offer the bonus of providing the prestigious degree, but in a format that tends to be much easier for many students to work with. The online program still allows for specific specializations, including innovation entrepreneurship, operations and supply chain, high technology management and marketing.



