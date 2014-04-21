Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of AAI Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "AAI Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "AAI Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "AAI Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "AAI Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

AAI Corporation (AAI) designs, develops, supports and upgrades complex systems for government and commercial customers. The company offers training and simulation systems, unmanned aircraft and ground control technologies. It also provides advanced systems such as armaments systems and aviation ground support equipment. In addition, it offers logistics and technical services including supply chain management, field service support, contractor logistics support, depot enabling, training services, and unmanned aircraft systems services. Its key customers include the US Army, Navy and Air Force. It has presence across the US, the UK and Australia. The company operates as a subsidiary of Textron Systems. AAI is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the US.



Companies Mentioned



AAI Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153057/aai-corporation-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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