Aamion Helps You Get Rid of Property Worries when You Lose a Loved One

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- When you’ve lost a loved one, the last thing you want to do is deal with all of the things that need to be dealt with straight away – but sometimes, the most time sensitive thing you need to do is deal with your house. We are experts in solving and dealing with the problems that come with estate management and property disposal.



Whether you’re a recently bereaved member of a family who has the house to clean before selling, or an estate agent dealing with the needs of your clients, then we can help you. There’s a lot to take care of – and we have expertise in doing so – whether it’s clearing a house or dealing with other problems to do with property, we can provide you with services that meet or exceed your needs with ease.



The clearance of estates, once the valuable and treasured family possessions are removed is one of the most complex things people take care of – and most are ill prepared for it. Whether you need to empty a house of unwanted possessions, or dispose of belongings that have been damaged or have other issues, such as contamination or other reasons that they are no longer wanted, we can help you by disposing of them, efficiently and easily. We operate on the rule that ‘no job is too small or dirty’.



“Life can leave us with unexpected things to deal with – and if time is of the essence after a bereavement or other incident that leaves you needing to prepare a house for sale, we can help” said Andrew Picker “often we’re called in to help clear and clean the house of a recently deceased for the family – taking the pain out of dealing with clutter and every day accumulations. We clear and clean houses so that people can deal with their property and estate with a clear mind and an objective view”



Whether you’re working with estate management on behalf of dozens of clients, or you’re recently bereaved yourself, Aamion can help you with all aspects of estate clearance, big and small.



About Aamion Estate Clearance

Aamion can clear, clean and sort property, allowing you to concentrate on mourning with your family and dealing with your property effectively when the time comes – when it’s clean and ready to be viewed appropriately.



If you’d like to contact or interview the owner of Aamion please contact Andrew Picker at 0422887162 or email us via: drew@aamion.com