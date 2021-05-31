STOP AAPI Hate! the Diverse Experience of Asian-Americans: From Hate Crimes to Healing

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2021 -- Reena Patel and Kimberly Wong will be speaking from their respective lens as Indian-American and Chinese-American individuals whose experiences both overlap and greatly differ in response to events in the last several years, and most recently with the uprise in violent crimes for Asian-Americans. They will explore how the concept of 'othering' creates fear and ultimately endangers individuals and communities who are not considered to be a part of the widely accepted American narrative. In addition, they will explore ways to move from "othering" to "us" as we look to ways to bring healing to our communities.



