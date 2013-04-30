AapKaWebstore.com, Online Retailer the Next E-Commerce Revolution

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Since Amazon and eBay started out their exclusive gates in 1995, e-commerce has considerably and permanently changed the buy factors. And it’s modified just as considerably the way that suppliers manage their capability to discover new customers and meet need. Now its time for Aap ka Webstore a online webstore which supports the Amazon interface.



At this trend, it is believed that customers and suppliers are on the precipice of a new cutting-edge in e-commerce that could be just as significant, with a new generation of organizations making solutions available on the market on the internet just as simply as Amazon has made factors available on the market on the internet.



It’s now everyday practice to use smart phone to check out a bar code of your buddy's interesting product and have it show up at your front door the next day … or to hear a music you like, Shazam it, and have it sent to your iPhone a moment later. And simultaneously, merchants’ stock systems have become completely incorporated to meet up with purchases easily and immediately. It’s a win-win that has motivated prices down and comfort up.



Say, for example, someone want to buy a new Girls’ Lego set for your little girl's wedding.



From the client viewpoint, it’s easy to understand. Go to Amazon, one-click buy, and two days later it’s at your front door.



But there is an high number of vendor computerized going on in the background, which the client never recognizes, but is a critical enabler of ecommerce’s double-digit amount of growth.



Here’s what exactly is people don’t see: When he get the Lego set he likes and simply click “buy,” Amazon decides your delivery address and auto-processes the transaction at its nearest forward-stocking manufacturer (Someone in DC and his deliveries are often supplied in Baltimore), where a pick-and-pack system draws the transaction for delivery. The stock level at the regional manufacturer is then revealed up to the Dallas Head office where actual need and stock across the entire Amazon network are supervised in real-time. If the transaction surpasses Amazon’s need models or reduces stock below a measured support, Amazon immediately delivers the transaction to Lego, which then adapts the development schedule at its fully-automated manufacturer to develop more Lego sets and deliver them to Amazon.



All of this happens in a flicker of an eye. And a moment later one gets an email with your FedEx delivery number, verifying that the Lego set will be there just in here we are at your little girl's wedding celebration.



As customers have become more and more comfortable with buying on the internet, this invisible vendor computerized technology is the unknown tale behind the success of e-commerce. Indeed, it is so important that Amazon declared these days the $775M getting Kiva, a manufacturer of pick-and-pack manufacturer spiders.



Yet despite its comfort and value, e-commerce currently symbolizes less than 10% of all retail store business.



A large reason for this portion is that while the Internet has modified how we buy factors, it has yet to modify how we buy solutions.



And People in america buy more solutions than factors. Today solutions signify about $5 billion of yearly U.S. product sales and have stayed extremely constant at about 40% of GDP (that’s about 2 periods the dimension nondurable products GDP and about 4 periods the dimension resilient goods). Services e-commerce is a large, and mostly low compertition, opportunity.



It is believed that the e-commerce revolution is late to move to the solutions classification and that soon, it will be as easy to buy regional solutions on the internet as it is these days to buy a music on iTunes or a guide at Amazon. This is why we have been definitely support great business owners and organizations who are ushering in such modify.



From the client viewpoint, the first cutting-edge has come from the Daily Deal sites LivingSocial and Groupon (disclosure: Someone in the panel of LivingSocial and his partner, Ted Leonsis, is on the panel of Groupon). For initially, at range, customers can one-click buy a regional assistance – perhaps a spa treatment, a sushi dinner, or even an excessive driving and weaponry training class.



This is a large advancement and demonstrates why the Daily Offers idea has expanded so easily among customers and solutions suppliers. Previously, excluding travel and dining places, it was difficult for a client to recognize a assistance, discover a vendor, and buy it on the internet without a lot of work or telephone calls. Daily Offers lastly make it “one-click easy.”



But, despite Daily Deals’ instant client care, computerized for solutions suppliers is still relatively unsophisticated and time consuming, lagging far behind that of Amazon. Programs such as Groupon’s easy arranging application declared this morning are relatively basic, yet they determine the present Daily Offers state of the art.



This was our motivation to lead the Sequence A financial commitment in GramercyOne, which can be thought of as OpenTable for everything other than dining places (disclosure:Someone on the panel of G1, as well).



GramercyOne allows solutions suppliers to turn their sessions into stock, immediately bookable on the internet by customers and optimizable in real-time by regional store supervisors. By providing a business system that involves arranging, pos (POS), CRM, business management, and promotion, assistance suppliers now have the capability to spread their stock, catch customers on the internet, sell their solutions, and develop client connections through storage promotion.



It’s a cutting-edge idea that is easily getting strength. Since our financial commitment late this year, the company has expanded its base to over six thousand regional suppliers and is already handling a number of solutions nearing a one big yearly run amount. That is a drop in the pail compared to Amazon’s path to $100 billion dollars in product sales, but it shows that customers and suppliers are starving to fit the comfort of e-commerce to into more aspects of their lives.



With the enhancements of organizations like LivingSocial and GramercyOne, customers are lastly being connected directly to regional suppliers to discover, guide, and buy solutions they want on the internet.



Aap ka Webstore is just like Amazon. But for solutions.



About Aap ka Webstore

Aap ka Webstore is founded by Arunavo Banerjee, a franchisee of Amazon.com. It supports all the functionality of Amazon. It has got its office in New Delhi, India. Intially it is looking to focus more on Books, Electronics & Fashion Products then it will concentrate on other products



Media Contact:

Comapany Name: Aap Ka Webstore

Email Address: arunavobanerjee@gmail.com

Company Location: E-36, Vikaspuri, Delhi

Website Address: http://aapkawebstore.com