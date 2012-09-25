AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Investor Alert: Investigation of Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of AAR Corp. are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at AAR Corp. excessive compensation.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of AAR Corp. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of AAR Corp.’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.8 billion for the 12 months period that ended on May 31, 2011 to over $2.06 billion for the 12 months period that ended on May 31, 2012.



However its Net Income over the respective time periods fell from $69.83 million to $67.72 million.



Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) fell from as high as $31.32 per share in July 2012 to as low as $10.34 per share in June 2012.



Nevertheless, the total compensation of certain top officials at AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) increased between 2011 and 2012. For instance the Chairman of the Board and CEO’s pay rose from over $5.31 million in 2011 to over $5.83 million in 2012, the COO’s pay increased from over $2.58 million in 2011 to over $2.81 million in 2012, and the CFO’s compensation rose from over $1.57 million in 2011 to over $1.69 million in 2012.



On September 21, 2012 NYSE:AIR shares closed at $16.67 per share, down from its current 52 week High of $23.67 per share.



