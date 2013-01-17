Aaren Scientific Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Aaren Scientific Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Aaren Scientific Inc.(Aaren Scientific), formerly Ophthalmic Innovations International, is a medical device company. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets intraocular lenses and surgical products for the ophthalmic industry. Aaren Scientific has been awarded a CE registration which enables the company to sell its products in Europe. It has offices in France and Spain, and a research and development facility in California. The company undertakes clinical studies featuring ophthalmic products such as Aaris, Aqua-Sense, BioVue, OptiVis and Adaptiv Optics. It offers products in the categories such as Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic IOLs, Hydrophilic IOLs with heparin surface modification and Optics aspheric IOLs. Aaren Scientific is headquartered in Ontario, California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Aaren Scientific Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
