Winston-Salem, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Aaron J. Hampton, author of two poetry-style books already, is pleased to announce his third book, True Emotions of a Man: Rewind and Fast Forward. It is mostly poetry, but also contains short story- autobiographical snippets of Aaron’s life. It’s a new style of book that doesn’t cater to just one genre, but falls in line with poetry, prose, short story, and biography.



Aaron prides himself, and has made a name for himself, in being transparent in his writing and speaking. He doesn’t shy away from his battle with cancer at the age of 11, nor the fact that men don’t often reveal or speak about their emotions. Aaron aims to buck that trend.



“Men tend to dig themselves holes in life – with their career, relationships, spouses, children, etc. – by not owning up to our feelings. We are too prideful to admit when we aren’t okay, and all too often that boils over into anger and abuse, both verbally and physically. I want my art, and my story, to give men the courage they need to say no to anger and begin to lead healthier lifestyles, ultimately resulting in stronger and healthier families,” said Hampton.



As a way of giving back, Aaron is donating a portion of his proceeds to The Tomorrow Fund. It is a Rhode Island based non-profit that works in conjunction with Hasbro Children’s Hospital to work with children and their families while undergoing cancer treatment. “They’ve been a huge support to my family and I, without which I’m not sure we would have made it through to the other side as strong as we did. This is a way of saying thank you, and hopefully raising awareness of this great organization,” said Hampton.



The book will be released on March 12, 2013, and you can get your copy on his website,



http://www.AaronJHampton.com.



If you purchase all three of his books, you’ll get a discounted rate. The book will be available for purchase through Amazon.com in addition to other distribution venues. Currently, the book is available for pre-orders at a discounted rate.



About Aaron

Aaron released his first book of poetry, True Emotions of a Man: The Boy, The Man & His God, in 2009. In 2010 he released his second book, Confessions of a Nice Guy. He has been a featured inspirational speaker at various colleges, events and workshops.