Aaron Lamb of LiftnBuddy Named Top Business Professional Under 40 by Prairie Business Magazine

Bevill reported, “Aaron Lamb is the founder Lift’n Buddy…his entrance into the world of entrepreneurialism happened by chance. After majoring in international studies at North Dakota State University, Lamb eventually accepted a temporary position as a sales representative for a coffee and tea distributor. The job ended up lasting for several months because representatives were continually injuring themselves while trying to lift heavy equipment. Seeing the frequency with which company representatives sustained injuries led to the “a-ha” moment that eventually resulted in the Lift’n Buddy.



The North Dakota State University Research & Technology Park accepted Lamb and his team into its Technology Incubator and has provided business development expertise in preparation for his company’s full-fledged launch. Lamb mentors at NDSU urge young businesses to focus on current projects and monetize them before moving on to their next ventures.



Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award; Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



