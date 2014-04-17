Aaron Michael Pyne Looks to Raise $6,500 via Indiegogo for the Creation of 'ITemple Voyager - Mobile Visionary Temple

Bend, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- The iTemple Voyager is the concept of a traveling exhibit of spiritual and healing art from nationally recognized, Oregon-based, artist Aaron Michael Pyne. The traveling exhibit will include a large scale outdoor Visionary Art gallery, meditation workshops, projections, chill space, and energy healing sessions. The temple will also include a marketplace of spiritual and holistic products for sale. Each community visited by the iTemple Voyager will be exposed to a new, deeper, spirituality through its offerings.



The goal is to take the exhibit to as many places as possible including art, music and spirituality festivals in Washington, Oregon, and California. After the first run this summer, Aaron intends to find avenues to take the iTemple Voyager further heading east across the country to festivals.



The concept of a Mobile Visionary Art Temple was channeled to/through Aaron while he was in meditation. Through a series of synchronistic events and manifestations, the camper trailer and a car suitable to pull it already came to be an actuality! The idea of this project and its birthing were entirely inspired and made manifest by a higher purpose.



The team already has the trailer, speaker system, and several large 6’x6’ artworks. They are also in discussion with a variety of businesses to provide items for the magical marketplace. They need funding to pay for the cost of the art gallery, power systems, projectors, lighting systems, meditation pads/cushions, systems, and trailer modifications.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: April 02, 2014 - April 30, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1tbilc7