Aashna Cloudtech Appoints Global Sales Head to Accelerate Global Growth

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Aashna Cloudtech a leading cloud aggregator today announced the appointment of Shyam Gopal as Executive Vice President Worldwide Sales. Reporting directly to board and part of the management team, Shyam has global responsibility for leading the Aashna Group's business including sales, marketing and alliances.



Shyam brings to Aashna more than two decades of sales and operational leadership. Prior to joining Aashna, Shyam has served in several leadership roles in organisations such as NetSuite, Brocade , McAfee and many other leading organizations.



Shyam holds a post graduate diploma in marketing and sales and a bachelor of engineering degree in electrical from Bangalore University.



"Aashna Cloudtech has made great progress in Cloud expertise specially in the enterprise application space, and as more companies make the shift towards Cloud the need of having a Cloud Aggregator is imminent, we are in an incredible position to help clients offer those services," said Shyam Gopal, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Aashna Cloudtech. "I believe Aashna's commitment to customer centricity, innovation and performance oriented culture are significant differentiators in this Cloud space, and I am excited to join the team and help accelerate our growth in this market."



"Shyam is a highly accomplished leader in the enterprise software industry who shares our vision to be a leading Cloud Aggregator and help customers use Cloud Technology for there businesses innovativeness and growth," said Biswas Nair Managing Director, Aashna Cloudtech. "We are honored to have him on board and guide the Aashna team to be a leading global players and achieve our ambitious growth plan and customer acquisition strategy."



About Aashna Cloudtech

Aashna Group is a Technology Advisory and Consulting company with focus on Cloud & Mobility respectively through Aashna Cloudtech and Veloziti entities. Aashna Cloudtech part of Aashna Group is a specialized Cloud Technology services company, providing leading edge Cloud solutions to global business around the world. With more than 300+ successful Cloud implementations experience our professionals bring unrivaled rich 10 years plus experience in Cloud execution models through strategy, implementation & consulting capabilities having worked across Industry verticals across the globe. It has recognized as a Cloud Champion and Premier 100 company by IDG Group. It has also been named as a the Top 10 promising Cloud companies to watch by a leading global publishing house. Aashna Cloudtech is associated as premier partners with leading Cloud product companies like NetSuite, Silkroad, Workforce Software, Google, Box and Docusign making the firm one of the world’s leading Cloud Aggregators. Aashna Cloudtech is headquartered in Pune, India with regional offices throughout India and operations in Dubai, UAE & North Carolina, USA. For more details please visit www.aashnacloudtech.com.



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Company: Aashna Group

City, State, Country: Pune, Maharashtra, India

Website: http://www.aashnacloudtech.com