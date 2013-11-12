Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Aava Dental continues to be the most reliable dentistry clinic with its highly efficient and accomplished staff. Their highly skilled, motivated and excellent staff also includes the best dentist in California.



Further accompanies with latest technology equipment, Aava Dental offers treatments for every teeth-related problem, including even the most complex teeth diseases. A spokesperson further elaborates, “Our offices include digital x-rays, minimally invasive implant products, intraoral cameras, and repair materials that look and feel like your natural teeth. With all this technology and experience, you will have a healthy beautiful smile that you will be confident in.”



A highly skilled dentist and latest technology are not the only things that make Aava Dental the most dependable clinic in California; instead, it is their devotion towards comforting patients that differentiates them from others. This clinic might be the only one that accepts patients having no insurance and charges only reasonable amounts for their treatments.



Aava Dental currently provides quality dental services including pediatric & orthodontic care, fillings, teeth whitening, oral surgery, root canal, dentures, invisalign, braces, and much more. The clinic also ensures to treat patients in the need of emergency; concerning which, it includes extended hours and weekend appointments in its services. Its 360-degree solutions for every sort of problem, whether dental or financial, certainly makes Aava Dental an affordable dentistry in California.



About Aava Dental

Aava Dental offers affordable dentistry in Southern California and Texas. Aava Dental wants its patients to feel their needs are being met and have the utmost confidence in its knowledge and abilities at all of its locations. It will not find a dentist in California more qualified and experienced than an Aava Dental dentist! All of its staff at all its locations are highly skilled, motivated, and always keep the patients’ best interest in mind. It delivers excellence in everything we do, from teeth whitening to oral surgery, root canals to cavities, and broken braces to a broken tooth.



For more information, please visit us at: http://www.aavadental.com/locations/



Contact Information



Phone: 1-8-55-228-2336

Fax: 1-855-883-4493

Email: aavadental@aavadental.com