Aava Dental's Affordable Dentistry Now Available Throughout California

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Honesty is the chief occupation of mankind, and Aava Dental proves that by cutting unnecessary costs from patients’ bills. The highly skilled and affordable dentistry aims at delivering its patients throughout California with the best dental treatments, and yet makes sure the ‘financial-constraint’ is kept aside during the whole process.



Aava Dental probably is the only clinic that will take the time and work with patients that do not have insurance. Also, Aava Dental is also one of the only clinics with that accepts most insurance plans.



A spokesperson for them says, “Our highly skilled and motivated staff will work with your provider to make sure your rates are reasonable and will work closely with you on personalized dental plans that fit your budget. You are guaranteed to have the best dental experience here at Aava Dental.”



Apart from the costs, it is the skillful and experienced dentists that add further to Aava Clinic’s reputation. Aava Dental has recruited some of the best dentists in California, having on average a total of 16 years of experience. Aava Dental’s known for fitting in dental emergency appointments in Foothill Ranch, North Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Cathedral City, and other parts of California, which are also addressed by these highly talented and professional dentists.



“The Aava Dental team”, ensures the spokesperson for the clinic, “stays on top of the new techniques by working closely with dental manufacturers, suppliers, and educational leaders.”



About Aava Dental

Aava Dental offers affordable dentistry in Southern California and Texas. Aava Dental wants its patients to feel their needs are being met and has the utmost confidence in its knowledge and abilities at all of its locations. Patients will not find a dentist in California more qualified and experienced than an Aava Dental dentist! All of its staff at all its locations are highly skilled, motivated, and always keep our patients’ best interest in mind. It delivers excellence in everything it does, from teeth whitening to oral surgery, root canals to cavities, and broken braces to a broken tooth.



For more information, please visit us at: http://aavadental.com/locations/



Contact Information

Phone: 1-855-228-2336

Fax: 1-855-883-4493

Email: aavadental@aavadental.com