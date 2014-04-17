AB Capital Management Offers the Services of Forex Managed Accounts and Forex PAMM Accounts for Investors

Bamenda, NWR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Trading the forex market and studying price movement on charts to make profitable trades on a daily basis can prove to be very difficult and time consuming especially for those who are new in the area of financial trading. AB Capital Management is a prominent Forex Investment management firm located in Cameroon, with vast experience and knowledge in this field. The primary aim of the company is to provide investors with a friendly environment where investing in the forex market can be easy and pleasurable. Being a respectable investment management firm with years of experience in fund manager selection, it caters to the needs of its clients in the best possible manner so that both new and experienced investors can gain higher ROI



Trading for yourself in the Forex market is at best a difficult proposition. In order to become a successful Forex trader you must follow market movements 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Many Forex investors do not have the experience, time or desire to trade with this intensity themselves. Hence, Forex Managed Accounts and PAMM Accounts were created as alternative investments to diversify your portfolio with, for investors with risk capital who do not necessarily want to trade on their own. They have absolute returns, so even during times when the market is in a downturn you can still make money on these investments.



In a Forex Managed Account the owner of the account grants permission to the professional trader to trade on his/her behalf. Unlike mutual funds or hedge funds which commingle your funds with other investors, a Forex Managed Account is in the investor’s name and all or part of the funds can be redeemed at the end of the trading period. There is no lock up period. A Forex PAMM account on the other hand is an account where funds are pool using individual accounts and then traded as a whole. The funds remain under the investors name and account. The profits are then distributed according to each investor’s contribution to the pool of funds. This type of account is important because investors can contribute as little as $500 to a pool and earn substantial returns.



The company takes pride in the skills and efficiency of its Fund Managers. The Traders are carefully recruited as the company is fully committed and dedicated towards providing unrivaled fund management services to its clients. Manager selection at the firm follows a very rigorous procedure to ensure that clients realize a positive ROI at the end of each investing period. Traders have to show performance of one year and above to qualify, and are verified with their brokers. If their results are consistent with their past performance then the manager will now trade funds for clients. Clients can get a plethora of Forex managed account, PAMM account services and as well as other information by visiting AB Capital Management LLC



The company puts in all its efforts towards selecting talented and qualified fund managers with excellent track records so as to make sure that clients make a great ROI. The company has connections with brokerages and fund management companies in the US and UK. This helps them to find and attract high performing managers who wish to manage funds for investors. The hard work and effort put in by the firm is clear from the fact that they work all throughout, even on Saturdays. With their strong presence and proactive approach, the company promises to achieve optimum returns for its clients. Investors can learn more by visiting AB Capital Management .