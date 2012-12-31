Ab Glider Reviews Publish Their Comprehensive Ab Circle Pro Review

Staffordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Ab Glider Reviews are proud to announce that they have published their Ab Circle Pro review online after thoroughly testing the fitness machine for themselves. The Ab Circle Pro has widely been criticized as a piece of machinery which doesn't live up to the expectations. In fact, during the past 12-months, there has been an ongoing lawsuit which has now ended. The suit forced the manufacturer's of the Ab Circle Pro to pay back up to $25-million in monetary damages and refunds back to customers. The lawsuit came after the manufacturers effectively made false claims regarding the sort of gains that customers could expect.



However, this doesn't necessarily mean that the Ab Circle Pro isn't effective at toning the abdominal area. No part of the lawsuit mentioned that the Ab Circle Pro isn't effective.



Commenting, Matthew Carey, CEO of Ab Glider Reviews said, "With all of the recent 'drama' around the Ab Circle Pro, we thought it would only be right to go ahead and review it for ourselves. We have heard about the machine in the past, but have always felt that there's more than enough reviews on the internet which speak volumes about it. After receiving dozens of e-mails requesting us to review it, we just had too."



Their Ab Circle Pro review spans over 1,000 words in length and offers a comprehensive overview of the product. They have tested the Ab Circle Pro to see whether it lives up to the job of toning and building the abdominal area muscles. Additionally, they debunk some claims and rumors that have been circulating.



"The Ab Circle Pro is effective at toning the abdominal area. However, we aren't saying that it's perfect and we don't want to bring that across to our readers. There is problems with the Ab Circle Pro, but this doesn't stop it doing what it's intended to do - and that's to build and tone the abs. The problem we have with the device is that it feels flimsy and poorly built. The knee pads seem prone to breaking and the overall durability just seems poor. Apart from that, the Ab Circle Pro is fantastic and well worth the small price tag," said Carey.



Even though the Ab Circle Pro lacks build quality and durability, Ab Glider Reviews still felt inclined to give it a 5/5 rating based on the overall quality of the device. To read their full Ab Circle Pro Review, head over to: http://www.abgliderreviews.net/ab-circle-pro-review/



About Ab Glider Reviews

Ab Glider Reviews is a website that is dedicated to reviewing the latest ab machines. They provide comprehensive and unbiased reviews on the machines that are becoming popular.



Thomas Moore

Ab Glider Reviews

news@rifthunter.com

United Kingdom

http://www.abgliderreviews.net/