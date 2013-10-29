AB SKF to Acquire US-Based Kaydon Corporation - Deal Analysis from GlobalData

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of AB SKF to Acquire US-based Kaydon Corporation - Deal Analysis from The publisher market report to its offering

AB SKF to Acquire US-based Kaydon Corporation - Deal Analysis from The publisher



Summary



AB SKF (SKF), a Swedish bearing company, has announced the acquisition of Kaydon Corporation (Kaydon), a US-based designer and manufacturer of performance-critical and engineered products. The total value of the acquisition is approximately $1.25 billion, which includes $95m of net debt. The share price of the acquisition amounts to $35.50, to be paid in cash. The transaction will be financed by SKFs existing cash and credit lines and will be accretive to its earnings per share in coming years. SKF will buy all of Kaydons outstanding shares by issuing an all-cash tender offer. With this attainment, SKF will become the leading manufacturer and supplier of bearings and velocity control products in North America.



Scope



- The deal report analysis the key drivers of this deal.

- The report covers the brief overview of the companies involved in the transaction and few comparable deals.



Reasons to buy



- This report provides insight about the deal, deal drivers, and the role of companies involved in the deal.



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