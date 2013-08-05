ABA Therapy in NJ Provider Brainbuilders Announces Services in Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Lakewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Brainbuilders, a provider of customized ABA therapy in NJ, announces the availability of its services in the Monmouth and Ocean counties. Brainbuilders therapies are designed to lessen the deficits and abnormal behaviors associated with autism and autism spectrum disorders while increasing the quality of life and functional independence of children with these developmental disabilities.



Brainbuilders' programs offer children ages three to 21 individualized, intensive, one-on-one and small group activities that teach them to participate in social situations and relate to school and home environments. Each learning schedule is tailored specifically to the child's unique needs, with a special emphasis placed on socialization and language development.



According to an article on the Brainbuilders website, "Parents and educators collaborate in creating each child's goals to develop an individualized program that best suits the needs of the student. All interventions are data based; teachers, therapists, and parents directly observe performance and collect data, providing objective feedback and facilitating ongoing evaluation of progress. The individualized programs are continuously revised or redesigned as needed to ensure each young person's continued growth."



For parents and caregivers looking for autism therapy New Jersey area assistance, Brainbuilders offers the flexibility of in-home care in any private residence, institution or educational facility of choice. Brainbuilders' highly-experienced and trained staff also provides support and training to the families and caregivers of those with autism and other autism spectrum disorders.



Treatments fall into two major categories including educational intervention and medical management. The academic, pre-academic and socialization programs include a variety of specialized therapies including applied behavioral analysis (ABA), occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, behavioral and educational evaluations, floor time, cognitive behavioral therapy, anxiety treatment and more. Most major insurance is accepted for Brainbuilders' therapy programs.



About Brainbuilders

Located in Lakewood, NJ, Brainbuilders is a therapeutic intervention agency providing services to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Brainbuilders' experienced staff of doctoral and masters level supervisors provide assistance in the home, educational facility, private institution or location of choice. The agency's goal is to provide exceptional services by developing individualized and unique programs for each child including applied behavior analysis (ABA), occupational and speech therapy, social work, SPD, LPD and more. For more information, visit http://www.brainbuildersnj.org.