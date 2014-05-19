ABAC Guarantees Accreditation While ANAB Shockingly Offers a "Probably"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- ABAC™ (American Board of Accredited Certifications) has always guaranteed the accreditation of all its quality certificates issued by authorized certification bodies (registrars) for ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485, ISO 17025, ISO14000, AS 9100 Rev C, and TS 16949. In contrast, those companies believe to be accredited by ANAB® lack the same guarantee according to the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board's own website which quotes a 'probably yes' with no clear guarantee of accreditation at http://www.anab.org/accreditation.aspx



“What does 'probably' mean”, asked Richard Milton, senior journalist for IndustrialPR, a news agency releasing news to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. Milton, who has been investigating the matter since early this year said business owners should be outraged that their quality certificates accredited by ANAB® are backed by a 'probably.'



Apparently the news about ANAB® accreditation is spreading quickly among the manufacturing community causing more businesses to flock to ABAC for its guaranteed accreditation program. Among them include leading trade associations and organizations such as the American Machine Shops Network (AMSN), Worldwide Industrial, MFGmatch, IndustrialSAVER, Guberman-PMC, ILG, ForeignTRADEX, IndustrialCOOP, and numerous other world class organizations.



ABAC™ has released shocking information on it's website revealing information about accreditation myths, scams, bogus certification bodies, invalid certificates, dishonest registrars, IAF (International Accreditation Forum) deception, and the growing number of fraudulent consultants bamboozling companies out of money. Such information can be read at:



Accreditation Scams: http://aboac.org/accreditation-myths/

The ANAB® Myth: http://aboac.org/anab-ansi-asq-national-accreditation-board/

IAF Deception: http://aboac.org/iaf-international-accreditation-forum/

Bogus Accreditation Bodies: http://aboac.org/bogus-accreditation-bodies/



Related Sources:



ABAC assures the customer it does not allow (CB) registrars to issue certificates which are unaccredited or provide certifications for standards for which the registrars are not accredited to issue. ANAB® does not provide the same assurance as shown here: http://www.g-pmc.com/guberman-pmc-unveils-the-corruption-in-iso-certification-pricing-and-the-myth-of-anab-accreditation/



ABAC's mission is to increase competition in the quality arena. In contrast, the IAF and ASQ-ANAB –ANSI, along with their sub affiliations have been shown to stifle competition as reported here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJ5mpEi7KTQ



ABAC is the only accreditation board qualified to accredit the exclusive KOSH 9009:2013 certification subject to approval by the authorizing party. See more here: http://aboac.org/kosh-90092013/

About ABAC



About The American Board of Accredited Certifications

The American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC) was founded by a group of quality professionals in 2003 with roots dating back to 1993. Today, ABAC is the leading independent accreditation board in the United States with association members, signatories, regional accreditation groups, and international observer organizations.



Media Contacts:

Don LaBelle

IndustrialPR News Agency

(508) 987-1947

press@industrialpr.net



Daryl Guberman

Guberman-PMC, LLC

(203) 556-1493

daryltqrs@yahoo.com