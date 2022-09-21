Abacus Playgrounds - for All Your Playground Needs

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- Safety surfaces create more options for playgrounds and ensure that they can be safely used and enjoyed by everyone. There are many different types of surfaces available and these can be tailored to the specific needs of an individual project to give it the required finish. This is flooring that can be used in many different locations, whether that's for a school playground, a public play area, the play space in a nursery or for sports facilities. Abacus provides a range of comprehensive safety surfaces that will bring the area to life and create many more opportunities for use.



All playground needs are catered for



The specialists at Abacus can ensure that all any playground needs are catered for, no matter what they may be. The team are safety surfacing specialists and the UK's largest installer of safety surfacing. With a wealth of experience in catering to the needs of the playground for a range of clients, from local authorities to schools and nurseries, the team at Abacus provides comprehensive services to ensure that playground services are appropriate and well installed. Each installation is carried out by a team of specialist, CRB checked employees to ensure client peace of mind.



Simplifying the process of meeting all needs



Abacus has worked with many different clients over the years and been able to simplify the process of delivering on objectives. That's why installing a safety surface is so simple and straightforward for anyone who chooses to work with this team. Standards are high and the team at Abacus is highly accredited, as well as sustaining membership of a number of professional bodies and organisations to ensure that only the latest and most innovative safety surfacing practices are in use.



It starts with a site survey

The site survey is the way that the team at Abacus can start identifying the options that can be tailored to the specific need of playgrounds. Different types of installations are appropriate for different areas and there are a number of choices to look at. These include artificial grass or bonded rubber mulch as well as wetpour. All the information required to make this important decision is provided, as well as the support and expertise of the Abacus team input.



Opportunities to enhance the playground experience



The team at Abacus will help to create a unique and engaging playground experience, as well as a safe one. There are many different ways to do this including options such as 3D animals for a play surface, which are covered in a durable rubber surface that make them easy to scale and climb. Other options include 2D graphics, which can create a vibrant design for safety flooring that not only brings it to life but also makes it more engaging and useful.



Abacus playgrounds has solutions for every playground space and the team is fully committed to providing a service that meets - and exceeds - your needs.



