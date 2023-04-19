Abacus Playgrounds Offers 3D Animals Perfect for Playgrounds and Outdoor Spaces

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- Abacus Playgrounds, a well-known provider of playground surfacing, offer 3D animals that are perfect for playgrounds and outdoor spaces. The products add an exciting and imaginative dimension to playgrounds, encouraging active play, social interaction, and learning. The animals can be integrated effectively into the playground design, providing children with a fun and engaging play experience. Designing a captivating playground with 3D animals can help inspire children's imaginations and create lasting memories. The animals can be standalone structures or incorporated into larger playgrounds, such as climbing structures, playhouses, or obstacle courses.



The structures are designed to encourage imaginative and active play among children, as they can climb, crawl, slide, and interact with the animals in various ways. The company provides a plethora of 3D animals, including a bee 3D animal, a cat 3D animal, a frog 3D animal, a little dragon 3D animal, a hare 3D animal, a dog 3D animal, a wolf 3D animal, a turtle 3D animal, tiger 3D animal, and many more. Playground owners and schools looking to install 3D animals can check out Abacus Playgrounds' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We know how much children love to use their imagination in the playground, which is why we have developed these large and exciting 3D animals. Each animal is compliant with the European Safety Standard EN1176, so they are perfect for any playground. The 3D animals are covered in a durable rubber surface, making them easy to scale and climb; they are in a range of bold colours and in a large size."



Abacus Playgrounds is one of the most sought-after installers of playground surfacing solutions. The organisation is proud to have qualified, in-house installation crews, ensuring the projects are delivered without needing third-party or 'approved' contractors. The company is an excellent choice if you are looking for a specialist surfacing contractor with an exemplary reputation.



About Abacus Playgrounds

Abacus Playgrounds is the UK's number one safety surfacing provider. The company has been installing around the UK for years and has built long-lasting relationships with its clients. With safety in mind, all their employees are fully qualified with years of experience and, most importantly, certified and CRB checked to give you peace of mind. They are well known for wet pour rubber flooring, the "go-to" choice for playground flooring requirements.



