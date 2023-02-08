Abacus Playgrounds Offers Artificial Grass Surfaces with the Look and Feel of Natural Grass

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Abacus Playgrounds, a popular provider of playground surfacing, offers artificial grass surfaces with the look and feel of natural grass. Designed and installed to look and feel like natural turf, the surfacing products have become increasingly popular in sports fields, playgrounds, and other recreational areas. The grass surfaces are made from synthetic fibres designed to be durable, low maintenance, and safe for use by athletes, children, and pets. Their products are a great option for reducing water usage and eliminating the need for expensive and time-consuming maintenance, such as mowing and fertilising.



Their surfaces are typically treated with chemicals to resist mould, mildew, and other forms of deterioration. The surface solutions are made from a high-quality, extremely weather-resistant material, making it ideal for a wide range of uses and versatility for any kind of project. The grass surfaces are also more resistant to wear and tear than natural grass, making them a great long-term solution for any area. Playground owners and schools looking to install artificial grass surfaces can check out Abacus Playgrounds' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Artificial grass – also known as synthetic grass – is a hardwearing and attractive surface solution for areas where the ability to withstand intensive use can be combined with the look and feel of natural grass. Our play-grade artificial grass comes with a pile height of 28mm. The appearance can mimic a well-manicured lawn or more luxuriant long grass. The artificial grass surface is weatherproof and porous."



Abacus Playgrounds is one of the most well-known installers of playground surfacing solutions in the UK. The company prioritises customers' needs over everything else and work in collaboration with them to deliver solutions that not only meet their needs but always exceed expectation. The organisation's experienced and professional team deliver the optimal service, all the while building lasting relationships with full project support.



About Abacus Playgrounds

Abacus Playgrounds is the UK's number one safety surfacing provider. The company has been installing around the UK for years and has built long-lasting relationships with all of their clients. With safety in mind, all their employees are fully qualified with years of experience and, most importantly, certified, and CRB checked to give you peace of mind. They are well known for wet pour rubber flooring, which is the "go-to" choice for playground flooring requirements.



