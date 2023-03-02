Abacus Playgrounds Offers Resin Bound Gravel Surfacing to Help Prevent Flooding in Various Areas

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- Abacus Playgrounds, a well-renowned provider of playground rubber flooring, offers resin-bound gravel surfacing to help prevent flooding in various areas. The surfacing is manufactured by mixing small stones or gravel with a clear, UV-stable polyurethane resin binder and then troweling the mixture onto a prepared surface. The surfacing is a popular option for driveways, patios, and other outdoor surfaces. They provide the surface in a wide range of colours and textures, making it a versatile and attractive option for various applications.



They install smooth, permeable surfaces resistant to cracking, fading and other types of wear and tear. One of the key benefits of their surfacing is their permeability which helps prevent flooding and water damage, making it less slippery or icy in cold weather. The surfacing they provide is a durable and attractive option for outdoor areas, offering a range of benefits over other types of surfacing. Schools and playground owners looking to install resin-bound gravel surfacing can check out Abacus Playgrounds' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our resin-bound surface is a decorative and hard-wearing solution which offers high levels of water drainage to prevent flooding. Supplied in various natural colours, it is a great alternative to concrete or tarmac paving. The finish we apply has the appeal of a loose gravel finish without the movement of a loose surface. This makes the outcome low maintenance and hard-wearing."



Abacus Playgrounds is one of the most sought-after installers of playground surfacing solutions. The company is an excellent choice if you are looking for a specialist surfacing contractor with an exemplary reputation. The organisation is proud to have qualified, in-house installation crews, ensuring the projects are carried out without needing third-party or 'approved' contractors.



About Abacus Playgrounds

Abacus Playgrounds is the UK's number one safety surfacing provider. The company has been installing around the UK for years and has built long-lasting relationships with its clients. With safety in mind, all their employees are fully qualified with years of experience and, most importantly, certified and CRB checked to give you peace of mind. They are well known for wet pour rubber flooring, the "go-to" choice for playground flooring requirements.



