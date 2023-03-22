Abacus Playgrounds Offers Wet Pour Surfacing Solutions Providing Maximum Safety with High Durability

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2023 -- Abacus Playgrounds, a leading provider of playground rubber flooring, offers wet-pour surfacing solutions that provide maximum safety with high durability. The surfacing products are made from a mixture of rubber granules and a binder, mixed together and poured onto a prepared surface. The mixture is then trowelled to create a smooth, seamless surface that provides a safe and durable playing surface. They customise the surface to suit the specific needs of a particular application, with a range of colours and designs available.



The solution provides a soft, impact-absorbing surface that can help prevent injuries in the event of falls or other accidents. The surfacing solutions are a popular choice for many different applications where safety and durability are essential. The surface is easy to clean and maintain, requiring only periodic cleaning to remove debris and keep it looking its best. Their surface solution is highly durable and withstands heavy use and extreme weather conditions. Playground owners looking to install surfacing solutions can check out Abacus Playgrounds' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our wet pour impact absorbing surfacing is designed to offer maximum safety performance with high durability and cost-effectiveness. We are one of the leading wet pour suppliers in the UK for all project types, playgrounds, sports courts, splash parks, schools, local parks and more – we can help you with your wet pour surfacing needs. The wet pour surface construction is formulated from rubber granules and polyurethane binders."



Abacus Playgrounds is one of the leading installers of playground surfacing solutions in the UK. The company prioritises customers' needs over everything else and work in collaboration with them to deliver solutions that not only meet their needs but always exceed expectation. The organisation's experienced and professional team deliver the optimal service, all the while building lasting relationships with full project support.



About Abacus Playgrounds

Abacus Playgrounds is the UK's number one safety surfacing provider. The company has been installing around the UK for years and has built long-lasting relationships with its clients. With safety in mind, all their employees are fully qualified with years of experience and, most importantly, certified, and CRB checked to give you peace of mind. They are well known for wet pour rubber flooring, the "go-to" choice for playground flooring requirements.



