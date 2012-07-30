Abandoned Dog Gets New Lease on Life

Chapel Hill, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Can you image being tied to a tree for a year? And only being fed once or twice per week? This was sadly the living condition of a young dog named Lacey. That is until Patty came to her rescue.



“When I extricated her from the situation on December 30, she was very emaciated, had 3 types of parasites, her toenails were bleeding and the bed of her ears were raw,” recalls Patty. “I took her to my vet that day and he said she might have lived only one more week in that condition especially in the cold weather.”



In addition to treating all of the immediate health concerns, Lacey was also given all of her shots, heart worm prevention and was spayed.



After restoring her back to health, Lacey’s new owners brought her to the professional dog trainers at Darwin K9 in Chapel Hill. The trainers worked with Lacey on off-leash commands so that she could run free in the yard and at parks while staying safe.



When Lacey was first rescued, she weighed only 28 pounds, now she is a healthy 50 pounds. Within a matter of months the dog went from certain death to off-leash freedom and a second chance on life.



“Lacey is doing well. We let her run on our property 30-45 minutes unleashed every night when we get home," continues Patty. "She seems to be a very happy dog.”



