Abbey Electrical Launches New Website

Malmesbury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Family-run electrical firm Abbey Electrical (SW) has launched a new website, which allows customers to purchase its lighting and electrical products online for the first time.



In response to growing customer demand, the Wiltshire-based firm is now offering its high-end lighting and general electrical products through the updated http://www.abbey-electrical.com.



Customers can browse the firm’s extensive range of lighting, Vaughan lighting, lamps and electrical fixtures and fittings, or shop by room, colour or price. In keeping with its reputation for excellent customer service, Abbey Electrical (SW) is offering free delivery on all items.



“Already our online sales numbers are looking very promising,” says a spokesperson for Abbey Electrical (SW). “We launched this service in response to customer feedback, and we look forward to growing this into a significant part of our business.



“We have always generated a lot of contracting work through our website, so this is the next logical step for us.”



Abbey Electrical (SW) is a family-owned and family-run company which has been in business since 2004. It offers a wide range of professional electrical engineering and contracting services to businesses, housing associations and private homeowners. Based in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, it operates across the south-west of England and the whole of the UK.



The firm’s staff are fully qualified and trained, and include contractors, inspectors, and fire alarm installers. All staff have experience of working on both domestic and commercial sites, as well as industrial, test and inspection areas.



About Abbey Electrical

The Malmesbury based firm is fully compliant with the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), and receives annual assessments from the regulator to maintain its quality rating.



For more information on Abbey Electrical (SW), and to browse the firm’s range of products and services, visit http://www.abbey-electrical.com, or call 01666 841 591.



Contact details:

Abbey Electrical (SW) Ltd

The Old Cake House

The Dairy Farm

Pinkney Park

Pinkney

Malmesbury

Wiltshire

SN16 0NX

Email: info@abbey-electrical.com