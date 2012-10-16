Abbott Laboratories: Company Analysis - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Abbott Laboratories: Company Analysis" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- This analysis examines the historical and forecast performance for Abbott in the prescription pharmaceutical sector. The profile encompasses global company strategy, portfolio and pipeline analysis and assessment of financial performance, with 1-6 year sales forecasts for key drugs.
Scope
- Gain insight into Abbott's strategic outlook across the next 6 years
- Analyze company sales forecasts by product, therapy area, lifecycle stage, geography, molecule type and source.
Highlights
Strategic insight into the prospects for Abbott over the next six years. Picking out key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats and evaluating the company's prescription pharmaceuticals outlook using a variety of cuts of the historical and forecast sales.
- Benchmark Abbott's performance against key rivals in the prescription pharmaceutical sector
- Examine how the spun out pharmaceuticals company Abbvie will fare as a standalone unit
- Discover how Abbott has utilized M&A to become one of the world's largest multi-disciplinary healthcare companies
