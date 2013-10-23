Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares over potential securities laws violations by Abbott Laboratories and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) concerning whether a series of statements by Abbott Laboratories regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Abbott Laboratories announced in October 2011 that it was separating into two independent companies, as its businesses evolved into two different investment identities.



Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $38.85 billion in 2011 to over $21.49 billion in 2012, while its Net Income increased from over $4.72 billion in 2011 to over $5.96 billion in 2012.



Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) grew from $45.49 per share in early 2011 to as high as $71.61 per share in October 2012.



On January 02, 2013, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)) announced it has completed the separation of its research-based pharmaceuticals business, which became AbbVie, a new independent biopharmaceutical company. Abbott Laboratories said AbbVie will begin trading independently on the New York Stock Exchange today under the symbol "ABBV."



Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) closed on Jan. 2, 2013 at $32.05 per share and shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) at $35.12 per share.



On October 22, 2013, NYSE:ABT shares closed at $37.02 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com