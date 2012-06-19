Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Certain directors and officers of Abbott Laboratories are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who are a current long-term stockholders in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), including those who purchased in December 2008 or earlier and still hold any NYSE:ABT shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns on whether certain officers and directors at Abbott Laboratories breached their fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation focuses whether certain statements about Abbott Laboratories’ business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Abbott Laboratories reported that its annual Revenue increased from $29.52billion in 2008 to $38.85billion in 2011. However its Net Income fell from $4.88billion in ’08, respectively $5.74billion in 2009 to $4.72billion in 2011.



Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rose from $43.84 per share in August 2009 to as high as $62.41 per share in May 2012.



On June 18, 2012, NYSE:ABT shares closed at $62.70 per share.



